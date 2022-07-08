Kuje Prison Attack: Buhari summons security chiefs, presides over emergency security meeting

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, was represented at the meeting.

NAN reliably learnt that the meeting would deliberate on nation’s security challenges occasioned by the recent attacks on Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, by suspected terrorists where high profile Boko Haram inmates escaped.

The Buhari had on Wednesday visited the Custodial Centre, Kuje attacked by the terrorists, where he expressed disappointment with the nation’s intelligence system.

