Kogi State has scored 100 per cent for all indicators in the 2019 annual performance assessment of Nigerian states under the States' Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme.

SFTAS is a $750 million competitive programme of the federal government which rewards states for meeting any or all indicators for improved fiscal transparency, accountability and sustainability.

The Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning is overseeing SFTAS, while the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation is the independent verification agent.

The OAuGF conducts the annual performance assessments of the states with the technical assistance of JK Consulting, one of the most reputable external audit firms in the country.

The World Bank and other development partners support the programme which aims to incentivize the second tier of government into institutionalizing international best practices and greater probity in their management of public funds.

Kogi's Governor Yahaya Bello (right) with his deputy governor, Edward Onoja [Western Point Nigeria]

Moses Okezie-Okafor, who is the Director-General, Research and Development in the Office of the Kogi State Governor said the latest report was released on October 28, 2020 by the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation.

The OAuGF, which carried out the assessment based on the nine disbursement linked indicators and tests, ranked Kogi high in the areas of improved financial reporting, budgeting reliability, increased openness and citizens’ engagement in the budgeting process.

The report noted that the state was also rated high in improved cash management and reduced revenue leakages through implementation of State Treasury Single Account.

To ensure credibility and quality assessment, the IVA engaged the services of experts in taxation, procurement and debt management laws to review fiscal legislation and practices in each state.

In the 2018 APA results, Kogi ranked second after Kaduna, which earned her an $8.8 million special grant.

Idris Asiru, the Kogi State Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development, described the fiscal responsibility system put in place by the government of Bello as a glass house.

“Every person dealing with state funds is exposed to multiple layers and levels of accountability. There is no hiding place", Asiru said.

Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, said the independent verification is a confirmation of Bello’s commitment to transparency, accountability and performance.