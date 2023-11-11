Kogi LG boss arrested while abducted INEC officer regains freedom in Bayelsa

The INEC officer was kidnapped on the eve of the governorship election in the state.

The electoral body announced the development on Saturday, November 11, 2023, in a statement by Wilfred Ifogha, the Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC office in Bayelsa.

The statement reads, “The Independent National Electoral Commission, Bayelsa State Office, is pleased to inform stakeholders and concerned citizens in Nigeria that the INEC SPO earlier abducted on the eve of the election has been freed and is doing fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Commission wishes to thank all those who acted and showed concern in ensuring the safe release and the return of the officer.”

Meanwhile, security operatives in Kogi State have arrested James Onoja, the Chairman of Igalamela Local Government Area.

According to ThePunch, Onoja was arrested with ammunition and lots of cash packed in several ‘Ghana-must-go’ bags.

In a viral video, the LG boss and his gang were seen expressing regrets and pleading for forgiveness.