Fielding questions from journalists in Lokoja on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, the Director General of Media and Publicity to the Governor, Kingsley Fanwo, said the hues generated by the memo was unnecessary.

"Our attention has been drawn to an internal memo illegally circulated on the social media and the mischievous meanings read into the memo," he said.

“We wish to make it clear that the memo was nothing but a routine data collation for the purposes of research and planning. It has nothing to do with the falsetto of a falsehood that the memo was aimed at political vendetta.

“The Governor has intrinsic confidence in his outgoing aides as people of impeccable loyalty to the development of our dear state. Their incredible contributions to the electoral success of the Governor and the All Progressives Congress are not in doubt.

“Our research office will collate all the results and analyze them for planning. All the three Senatorial Districts gallantly stood in defense of our EBIGO concept as they saw a bigger picture of a united Kogi State”.

He said the defeat of the PDP in the governorship, senatorial and reps elections in the past two weeks have further nailed the coffin of the party.

“The administration of Governor Yahaya Bello will continue to serve the interests of the people. The people spoke in February and March and now in November. The naysayers on the social media have been put to shame as they have no knowledge of the reality on ground in the State," he added.

Meanwhile, Governor Yahaya Bello has dismissed his political appointees excluding commissioners and media aides.

Bello's decision comes barely two weeks after being re-elected as the state governor.