Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has dismissed all his political appointees, excluding commissioners and media aides.

Pulse understands that Bello sacked the appointees barely two weeks after being re-elected as the state governor.

Following their dismissal from service, Tribune reports that the sacked appointees are to hand over immediately to the highest-ranking officers in their ministry and agencies.

As earlier reported, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had on November 18 declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as the winner of the governorship election held in the state on November 16.

Bello was sworn in for a first term in 2016 and will now remain in office for another four years.