ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kogi govt awards contract for renovation of burnt assembly complex

News Agency Of Nigeria

The speaker, who thanked the governor for the bold step taken, promised a robust legislation by the members that would enhance good governance and development of the state.

Kogi govt awards contract for renovation of burnt assembly complex. [NAN]
Kogi govt awards contract for renovation of burnt assembly complex. [NAN]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports in Lokoja that contract was awarded to Josmud Nigeria Company Ltd with an eight-weeks ultimatum to execute the project.

It could be recalled that assembly complex was gutted by a mysterious fire on Oct 10, 2022 forcing the members of the 7th assembly completed their sittings at the Speaker’s lodge.

Handing over the contract documents to the Company, the Commissioner for Works and Housing, Bako Sampson, said Governor Yahaya Bello was passionate about it quick completion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wish to put it clear that it’s desirous of our Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, seeing members of the 8th Assembly resumes legislative business at the Assembly complex upon the completion of their break.

“As beautiful and impressive is the design for the complex renovation, the governor implored the contractor to ensure quality job, as specified in the contract documents.

“Of course, this administration will not tolerate any form of shoddy job; more so, the works ministry will monitor the work closely and wherever there’s any defect, the job would be stopped,” the commissioner warned.

Responding, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Joshua Oluwashegun, commended the the present administration under the Leadership of Gov. Yahaya Bello for the confidence reposed in his company.

Oluwashegun said, “we are very much aware of the Governor’s taste for solid and quality job, and we won’t do anything the contrary.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also assured that the company would deliver the work within the stipulated time of eight weeks.

The Speaker, House of Assembly, Rt Hon Umar Yusuf, expressed delight over the state governor’s prompt response towards the renovation of the Complex after interfacing with him to give the building a face lift.

Yusuf said that the lawmakers were looking forward to the end of the inconveniences being experienced at the Speaker’s Lodge where they carry out legislative functions.

The speaker, who thanked the governor for the bold step taken, promised a robust legislation by the members that would enhance good governance and development of the state.

He, however, charged the contractor to expedite action on the work and ensure they finish it on agreed time.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that the handing over exercise was witnessed by some members of the House and the Clerk and Head of Legislative Services, Alhaji Chogudo Sule Ahmed.

other were Chairman, Kogi State House of Assembly Service Commission, Alhaji Andas Momohjimoh Malik, Management Staff of the Assembly and Officials of the Ministry of Works and Housing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I have zero tolerance for corruption, Otti warns new Abia commissioners

I have zero tolerance for corruption, Otti warns new Abia commissioners

NSCDC arrest vandals of telecommunication mast in Borno

NSCDC arrest vandals of telecommunication mast in Borno

Kogi govt awards contract for renovation of burnt assembly complex

Kogi govt awards contract for renovation of burnt assembly complex

We’ll checkmate Okada riders’ new tricks – Lagos task force

We’ll checkmate Okada riders’ new tricks – Lagos task force

NSCDC arrests 12 petroleum marketers for removing NMDPRA seals in Kogi

NSCDC arrests 12 petroleum marketers for removing NMDPRA seals in Kogi

Nigeria, Germany partner on youth unemployment, irregular migration

Nigeria, Germany partner on youth unemployment, irregular migration

New Nigeria requires accountability from 3 arms of government – NBA president

New Nigeria requires accountability from 3 arms of government – NBA president

Supreme Court refuses to sack Delta Gov Oborevwori, fines appellant ₦6m

Supreme Court refuses to sack Delta Gov Oborevwori, fines appellant ₦6m

Gov Kefas declares free education in Taraba State

Gov Kefas declares free education in Taraba State

Pulse Sports

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies