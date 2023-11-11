Kogi governorship poll inconclusive as INEC suspends election in 9 wards

The commission made the decision after receiving reports from its officials about the prefilled result sheets at polling units in the areas while the voting process was still ongoing.

In a statement signed by Mohammed Kudu Haruna, the National Commissioner and Member Information and Voter Education Committee on Saturday, November 11, 2023, INEC said the reports indicate that electoral malpractices occurred in Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ogori/Magongo, Okehi and Okene Local Government Areas.

According to the commission, the most serious incidents occurred in Ogori/Magongo, affecting nine of 10 registration areas.

The statement reads in part, “This is entirely unacceptable. Any result not emanating from the Commission’s process in the Polling Units will not be accepted. The Commission is determined not to reward bad behaviour.

“Consequently, the election in the nine Wards in Ogori/Magongo LGA (Eni, Okibo, Okesi, Ileteju, Aiyeromi, Ugugu, Obinoyin, Obatgben and Oturu) is at this moment suspended. The incidences in the other Local Government Areas are being thoroughly investigated, and the outcome, including the way forward, will be announced in the next 24 hours.”

The commission, however, vowed that appropriate sanctions would be applied to any of its officials found to have comprised the election process.

“As the processes continue, we follow the audit trail of personnel and materials to ascertain those who may have been complicit in undermining the process. We have a record of all officials deployed at various levels as supervisors, monitors, technical staff or polling unit officials and all election materials issued to them. Appropriate sanctions will be applied where necessary,” the commission said.