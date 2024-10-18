ADVERTISEMENT
Kogi Government restricts vehicular movement for Saturday's council poll

News Agency Of Nigeria

Commissioner for Information stated that the decision was made to ensure a hitch-free Council Poll in the state.

Governor of Kogi State Ahmed Usman Ododo

Kingsley Fanwo, Commissioner for Information, in a statement issued in Lokoja on Friday, said that the decision was to ensure a hitch-free Council Poll in the state.

“The decision is also to guarantee the security of voters and citizens across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

“Already the state government has directed security agencies to enforce the order in the interest of the people and to ensure that offenders are punished, ” he said.

The commissioner called on the citizens to come out massively to participate in the local government election to elect their representatives in the local government areas. He is, however, assured prospective voters of adequate security as they exercise their franchise on Saturday.

Fanwo added: “We also wish to express confidence in the capacity of the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC) to organise a free, fair and credible Council Poll across the state.

“We hereby urge citizens to be peaceful and to make their choices known through the ballot.”

According to him, it is pertinent to call on the citizens to make democracy a free will of the people and the power of the ballot over the bullets. He said that the state government would do everything within the precinct of the law to maintain law and order for the growth and development of the state.

