Chief Judge of Kogi State, Nasir Ajanah is dead.

The Chief Judge reportedly died at a coronavirus isolation centre in Abuja.

According to TheCable, officials of the Kogi State government have refused to comment on Ajanah’s death, as the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Mohammed Onogwu, said the late Judge’s family should be the first to break the news.

Ajana died barely two weeks after an aide to Yahaya Bello, the state governor died in an Abuja hospital.

Kogi State Government believes there’s no single case of coronavirus in the state even though the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has so far announced three cases in the state.

Following the announcement of the cases, the state government accused the NCDC of falsifying COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, a former lawmaker from the state, Senator Dino Melaye, had in May, urged the state governor to stop playing politics with the pandemic, saying he knows one of the patients suffering from COVID-19 in Kogi state.