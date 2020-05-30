Former senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has affirmed that there are coronavirus cases in Kogi State.

On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed two cases of the virus in the state, but the state government rejected the results, saying the cases were fraudulent.

A day after the NCDC report, the state Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo during an interview on Channels TV also described the results announced by the NCDC as a beautiful fraud.

But Melaye in a statement on Saturday, May 30, 2020, said he knows one of the patients suffering from COVID-19 in the state.

He warned the state government against playing politics with lives of the people saying it “is illogical to think we will be free with our proximity to affected states”.

He said, “I want to announce that the Covid-19 case in Kogi is real and authentic and cannot understand why any responsible government will want to deny and invariably kill her citizens.

“One of the cases is from Kabba and the victim is personally known to me. I cannot be part of those who will play politics with the lives of my people.

“COVID-19 is real but not a death sentence, if handled early enough. Family members of the Kabba victim who got a referral to Abuja from federal medical centre in Lokoja and all those who had contact with him should please surrender themselves for a test so as to curtail the spread.

“Kogi State government must come down from her imaginary high horse and start contact tracing to help curtail the spread. It is illogical to think we will be free with our proximity to affected states.

“God will hear our cry and heal our land. God bless Okun land! God bless Kogi west! God bless Kogi State.”