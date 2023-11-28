ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Keyamo directs NSIB to release investigative report on Flight NUA0504 in 10 days

News Agency Of Nigeria

He told the NSIB to deepen efforts to produce its investigative reports on other incidents that happened within the last two weeks.

Keyamo directs NSIB to release investigative report on Flight NUA0504 in 10 days
Keyamo directs NSIB to release investigative report on Flight NUA0504 in 10 days

Recommended articles

Keyamo said this on Monday in Abuja during a meeting he held with the leadership of the ministry and Heads of Agencies under the ministry. United Nigeria Flight NUA0504, operating from MM2 in Lagos en route Abuja on Sunday was temporarily diverted to the Asaba International Airport, Delta.

Keyamo further told NSIB to deepen efforts to produce its investigative reports on other incidents that happened within the last two weeks. According to him, the ministry is taking every step to ensure the safety of lives of Nigerians who decide to travel by air.

"For the incidents that happened recently in the country, some are classified as minor, and some serious incidents. But, we did have any fatality.

ADVERTISEMENT

"However, we have some preliminary steps and precautions steps that we are taking as a ministry and the regulators.

"Because of the incident that happened yesterday, where a flight to Abuja ended up in Asaba. They must have their reports within ten days of what really transpired,” he said.

According to him, the transcript from the tower of Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) indicated that the pilot took off from Lagos headed to Asaba not Abuja.

"There was no weather problem yesterday, NiMet’s DG is here. It was a question of wet lease plane. Pilots and the Cabin crew were foreigners.

"They were not familiar with the Nigerian terrain. So, it was purely an issue of in-house administrative issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have agreed, from now, any wet lease coming into Nigeria must have a Nigerian pilot and Nigerians as its Cabin crew,” he stated.

The minister directed the Director-General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority of Nigeria (NCAA) to hold a crucial briefing with all Pilots and Cabin crew of wet lease in Nigeria within 72 hours.

He said he had also ordered NCAA boss to see how law could be enforced whereby passengers get some benefits from the Airlines when there was flight delays or cancellations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Aliyu hails Appeal Court for affirming his election as Sokoto governor

Aliyu hails Appeal Court for affirming his election as Sokoto governor

Court of Appeal nullifies PDP's Wanchiko, declares APC's Kasim winner in Niger assembly election

Court of Appeal nullifies PDP's Wanchiko, declares APC's Kasim winner in Niger assembly election

Kano agro-project targets 1.8m livestock for vaccination in the state

Kano agro-project targets 1.8m livestock for vaccination in the state

5 things to know about governorship candidate arrested over ₦607m cybercrime

5 things to know about governorship candidate arrested over ₦607m cybercrime

House of Reps grills NUPRC on declining revenue in signature bonuses

House of Reps grills NUPRC on declining revenue in signature bonuses

Katsina Govt to partner South Korean agency on agriculture, rural development

Katsina Govt to partner South Korean agency on agriculture, rural development

Beware of ATM swap fraudsters - EFCC alerts Nigerians

Beware of ATM swap fraudsters - EFCC alerts Nigerians

Keyamo directs NSIB to release investigative report on Flight NUA0504 in 10 days

Keyamo directs NSIB to release investigative report on Flight NUA0504 in 10 days

Construction of Nigeria-Morocco gas project begins in 2024 - Minister Ekpo

Construction of Nigeria-Morocco gas project begins in 2024 - Minister Ekpo

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Minister for Women Affairs Barr Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye

FG, UNICEF applaud child protection efforts in Nigeria through implementation of the Child Rights Act

From left: The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu

Stop campaign of blackmail against judiciary - Presidency tells Atiku

Lateef Fagbemi, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice [Premium Times]

Nigeria calls for modern technologies to curb illicit financial flows in West Africa

Former President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

Nigerians are extremely difficult to govern - Buhari