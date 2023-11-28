Keyamo directs NSIB to release investigative report on Flight NUA0504 in 10 days

Keyamo said this on Monday in Abuja during a meeting he held with the leadership of the ministry and Heads of Agencies under the ministry. United Nigeria Flight NUA0504, operating from MM2 in Lagos en route Abuja on Sunday was temporarily diverted to the Asaba International Airport, Delta.

Keyamo further told NSIB to deepen efforts to produce its investigative reports on other incidents that happened within the last two weeks. According to him, the ministry is taking every step to ensure the safety of lives of Nigerians who decide to travel by air.

"For the incidents that happened recently in the country, some are classified as minor, and some serious incidents. But, we did have any fatality.

ADVERTISEMENT

"However, we have some preliminary steps and precautions steps that we are taking as a ministry and the regulators.

"Because of the incident that happened yesterday, where a flight to Abuja ended up in Asaba. They must have their reports within ten days of what really transpired,” he said.

According to him, the transcript from the tower of Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) indicated that the pilot took off from Lagos headed to Asaba not Abuja.

"There was no weather problem yesterday, NiMet’s DG is here. It was a question of wet lease plane. Pilots and the Cabin crew were foreigners.

"They were not familiar with the Nigerian terrain. So, it was purely an issue of in-house administrative issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have agreed, from now, any wet lease coming into Nigeria must have a Nigerian pilot and Nigerians as its Cabin crew,” he stated.

The minister directed the Director-General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority of Nigeria (NCAA) to hold a crucial briefing with all Pilots and Cabin crew of wet lease in Nigeria within 72 hours.