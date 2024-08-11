ADVERTISEMENT
Kegites Club forms new association in US

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kegites Club forms new association in US [NAN]
Mr Valentine Olaseinde, the Asoju, Egbe Agba of the association, in a statement on Sunday said the new association is called Universal Archival Elders (UAC).

According to Olaseinde, the group, UAC also called Egbe Agba Elemu, is strictly for those who have been members of the club for at least 35 years.

“The membership cuts across the globe and is committed to philanthropy,” he said.

Olaseinde said the association in a three-in-one programme that culminated in bold plans to impact society positively had a traditional leader, the Adokun of Igan Okoto, Ogun State, Oba Mukail Salako as a Special Guest.

“The programme was to discuss the state of the African culture and traditions, especially as it concerns the recent happenings."

The Adokun of Igan Okoto lamented the spate of kidnapping of Yoruba monarchs.

“There was a way our forefathers did things in their days and recent developments have shown that we need to toe that line, and I can confirm that many of my colleagues (obas) embraced that,” he said.

Olaseinde said that in its communique after the conference, the group declared: “We have to appease the gods that such sacrilegious killing of our obas should stop.

“It urged all concerned, including the state and Federal Governments, to wake up to the responsibility of protecting the interests of African traditions and cultures.

“It is an abomination to kill traditional rulers.

“In the olden days, you hardly saw a king much more thinking of kidnapping him.

“People feared kings then.

“All kings in Yorubaland from time immemorial had what their forefathers used to organize towns, soothe the towns, and ensure peace and tranquillity when there was neither Christianity nor Islam,” he said.

He said that the second part of the conference discussed the aboriginal umbilical cord of the Kegites Club which is fast losing the sauce that brought them to the club, some over 35 years ago.

Olaseinde said that the association also rolled out what the group stands for.

“We will use our secular experience and influence to work for peace, love, and justice by engaging global leaders and civil society through private diplomacy and public advocacy.

“The association will address existential nomadic threats, promote global solutions, and encourage ethical cultural leadership that supports the dignity of all worldwide members of Kegites Club in particular and human beings in general”

“The UAR is an international registered non-governmental organization of Achaival entities, whose membership of the club is over 35 years, irrespective of their past portfolios while in school.”

He said that the theme of the programme was entitled “The Kegites Club, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow”.

