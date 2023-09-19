ADVERTISEMENT
Kebbi Govt distributes food palliatives to bandits' victims

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, two villages were attacked in Kebbi and five in Sokoto state.

Foodstuff distributed to victims of bandits’ attacks at Jarkuka village in Arewa Local Government Area of Kebbi (Credit: NAN)
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two villages were attacked in Kebbi and five in Sokoto state. Those displaced sought refuge in Jarkuka village, Arewa Local Government Area of Kebbi.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed-BK said the affected villages were on the borders of the two states.

We are in this village on behalf of His Excellency, Gov. Nasir Idris, to distribute relief materials to displaced victims of bandits’ attacks.

“The governor, upon receiving the news of the attack around this axis of boarder villages between Kebbi and Sokoto state, swang into action.

“We have a situation where thousands of displaced persons from the attacked areas trooped into this village and other surrounding villages for safety,” Ahmed-BK said.

He said the “relief materials include thousands bags of millet, rice and beans as well as mats, detergents, buckets, and seasoning among others, as emergency measures to ameliorate the suffering of these people.”

Ahmed-BK said though the victims were largely from Sokoto state, “yet, as government of the people, by the people and for the people, the governor directed that all the affected victims be treated equally”.

The commissioner said that they were in the village to ensure equitable distribution of the relief materials.

We want o reach out to as many people as possible as it is not possible to satisfy all.

“I want people to understand that this is just the beginning; the governor sent us as an emergency team to offer relief to the victims.

“So, we will now go back with the report of what we ‘ve seen. The situation is so pathetic, we have quite a number of displaced women and children.

“We will go back, write a report to the governor and we anticipate more relief will come their way In-sha-Allah,” he added.

On his part, the Commissioner, Humanitarian Affairs and Empowerment, Alhaji Muhammad Hamidu-Jarkuka, appreciated the people of Jarkuka village who despite the present economic scourge, accommodated the victims.

The commissioner said the ministry was established to give succour to the people and has centres located at strategic places across the state. Both the Chairman, Arewa local government area, Alhaji Sani Aliyu-Kulita and the the traditional ruler of the area, Alhaji Yakubu Maiyaki-Tsamiya, appreciated the governor for the prompt intervention.

NAN gathered that a pregnant woman from one of the villages gave birth in the bush while running for safety.

Kebbi Govt distributes food palliatives to bandits' victims

