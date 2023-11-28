ADVERTISEMENT
Katsina Govt to partner South Korean agency on agriculture, rural development

News Agency Of Nigeria

Radda requested for additional support from KOICA to provide small farming implements and small-scale irrigation technologies to Katsina farmers.

Katsina Govt to partner South Korean agency on agriculture, rural development [X:@dikko_radda]
Malam Ibrahim Kaula, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Katsina on Monday. According to him, the governor had on Monday the visited agency in South Korea for a partnership agreement between KOICA and the state government.

Kaula added, “During the meeting, the governor thanked the government of Korea and KOICA for their support to several developing countries.

“He discussed his experience with KOICA and the time he spent at their facility in 2016, as the Director-General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN).”

He said that the governor also appealed to KOICA management to lend its support for the work being done by the Seamuel Foundation, a South Korean government organisation in Katsina.

The CPS also revealed that Radda requested for additional support from KOICA to provide small farming implements and small-scale irrigation technologies to Katsina farmers. According to him, the governor also solicited for their support in the training and development of Information Communication Technology (ICT).

He said that the ICT training, if provided, would benefit the state civil service, as well as the Katsina State Enterprises Development Agency (KASEDA).

He further appealed to the Korean agency to provide scholarship to Katsina state indigenes in its global programmes.

“Radda also requested for small grant support in commodities; in line with KOICA strategic plan to the tune of $5million.

“He said the Katsina state like other states in the country should also benefit from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC-KOICA) Model school training and Knowledge sharing programme.

“The KOICA management assured Governor Radda that they will work with their country office in Nigeria to support Katsina state,” the CPS disclosed.

According Kaula, the governor was accompanied to KOICA by the acting Nigerian Ambassador to South Korea, Mr Ferdinand Nwonye, and some government officials.

Katsina Govt to partner South Korean agency on agriculture, rural development

