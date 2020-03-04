Some youths in Kano, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, invaded the state's Hisbah office protesting an allegedly blasphemous song against the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Premium Times reports that the protesters lamented that the state government and its security agencies have been reluctant to act on the matter.

Idris Ibrahim, the convener of the protest, said they came to notify the government to do the needful; otherwise, they would take the law into their hands.

According to Ibrahim, similar incidents had happened in the past that were not attended to by the authorities.

It was gathered that one Yahaya Sharif-Aminu had composed a song containing allegedly derogatory comments attributed to the Prophet Muhammad.

The song reportedly prompted violence against the musician's family members who have since fled their home amid fears over their safety.

The family house of the singer, located at Sharifai quarters in Kano Municipal Local Government Area, had been set ablaze by irate youths who protested the song.

While addressing the protesters, the Kano Hisbah Commander, Harun Ibn-Sina, said officials in the state are on top of the situation and the parents of the musician have been arrested and are currently in police custody.

Also addressing the protesters was the representative of Kano Police Commissioner, Habu Sani, who told the protesters that the police are making efforts to arrest the fleeing singer.

The representative of the police chief, who identified himself as Hamza, urged the protesters to be law-abiding citizens and allow the security agents to do the needful.