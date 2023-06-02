The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano Govt sets up mobile courts to tackle phone snatching

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Governor said major streets in the metropolis had been lit up after eight years of darkness.

Kano Govt sets up mobile courts to tackle phone snatching/Illustration.
Kano Govt sets up mobile courts to tackle phone snatching/Illustration.

Recommended articles

A statement by his Press Secretary, Alhaji Bature Tofa, said that the mobile courts would work with the Special Joint Task Force to try people caught.

Yusuf said that major streets in the metropolis had been lit up after eight years of darkness as the lamps were switched off.

The return of street lights is part of the efforts by the new administration to tackle robbery, phone snatching and other criminal activities, especially in metropolitan Kano.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The ongoing exercise started penultimate Tuesday and will continue until every part of the state is saved from darkness that provides cover for criminals and political thugs,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UN chief appoints Adesina, others to spearhead fight against malnutrition

UN chief appoints Adesina, others to spearhead fight against malnutrition

Sanwo-Olu vows to give Lagos biggest children hospital in Africa

Sanwo-Olu vows to give Lagos biggest children hospital in Africa

Kano Govt sets up mobile courts to tackle phone snatching

Kano Govt sets up mobile courts to tackle phone snatching

Withdraw petition against Tinubu and stop messing up - LP faction tells Obi

Withdraw petition against Tinubu and stop messing up - LP faction tells Obi

Tinubu commissions NASS Central Mosque, urges Muslims on humility

Tinubu commissions NASS Central Mosque, urges Muslims on humility

Anambra govt launches e-identification cards for civil, public servants

Anambra govt launches e-identification cards for civil, public servants

Tearful Ondo Speaker dissolves state assembly

Tearful Ondo Speaker dissolves state assembly

Hajj: NAHCON reads riot act to caterers in Madina, disqualifies defaulter

Hajj: NAHCON reads riot act to caterers in Madina, disqualifies defaulter

Court admits Obi's exhibits of 6 states in evidence against Tinubu

Court admits Obi's exhibits of 6 states in evidence against Tinubu

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others