Kano Govt. pledges support for NUJ

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chief press secretary expressed said that with the chairman's impressive track records and experience, it would make a difference in upholding professional ethics .

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]
Bature said this on Wednesday. July 12, 2023 when he paid a courtesy visit to the chapel’s leadership at NUJ press centre in Kano. According to him, the visit is to strengthen a good working relationship with media.

He said he was aware of the role played by the media towards the emergence of the present administration of Gov Abba Kabir-Yusuf. The governor’s media aide called for media support in order to make the government succeed.

Bature expressed optimism on the leadership of the chapel, saying that with the chairman’s impressive track records and experience, it would make a difference in upholding professional ethics .

In his remarks, Chairman of the Chapel, Mr Aminu Garko, pledged to work closely with the government toward promoting developmental journalism and peaceful coexistence in the state. He urged the press secretary to develop a blueprint for active engagement with the chapel for the development of the information sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bature’s appointment as the Chief Press Secretary was among the first in the series of appointment made by the governor.

