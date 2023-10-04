ADVERTISEMENT
Kano Govt declares October 4 public holiday

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor urged the people to use the occasion to reflect on the teachings of the noble Prophet and imbibe them in their daily affairs.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf [Credit: Daily Trust]
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf [Credit: Daily Trust]

Dantiye said that the governor urged the people to use the occasion to reflect on the teachings of the noble Prophet and imbibe them in their daily affairs.

He also urged the people to pray fervently for peace and prosperity to reign in the state in particular and Nigeria at large.

We pray to Allah to see us through this tough period and bless us with bumper harvest in this rainy season and the coming dry farming season, ” he said

News Agency Of Nigeria

