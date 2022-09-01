Kano Govt constitutes committee to investigate building collapse

He said part of the mandate of the committee is to investigate whether building regulations had been followed in erecting the structure, architectural design and the cost of the materials used.

The committee, he said would determine compliance to the building code, and approval granted by the relevant government agencies for the building.

He said the committee would also make other recommendations to forestall future occurrence of the incidence, adding that it was expected to submit its report within one-week.

The commissioner listed members of the committee to include Rabiu Sulaiman-Bichi, as the Chairman, with the Commissioners for Works and Infrastructure, Justice and Environment, Idris Wada, Musa Lawan and Dr Kabir Getso, as members.