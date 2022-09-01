Kano Govt constitutes committee to investigate building collapse
Kano State Sovernment has constituted a seven-member committee to investigate the collapse of a three story building at Beirut Road in Kano metropolis.
He said part of the mandate of the committee is to investigate whether building regulations had been followed in erecting the structure, architectural design and the cost of the materials used.
The committee, he said would determine compliance to the building code, and approval granted by the relevant government agencies for the building.
He said the committee would also make other recommendations to forestall future occurrence of the incidence, adding that it was expected to submit its report within one-week.
The commissioner listed members of the committee to include Rabiu Sulaiman-Bichi, as the Chairman, with the Commissioners for Works and Infrastructure, Justice and Environment, Idris Wada, Musa Lawan and Dr Kabir Getso, as members.
Others were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Mansur Ahmed, and representative of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), while representative of the Office of Secretary to the State Government (SSG) would serve as the Secretary.
