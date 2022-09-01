RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano Govt constitutes committee to investigate building collapse

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kano State Sovernment has constituted a seven-member committee to investigate the collapse of a three story building at Beirut Road in Kano metropolis.

3 storey building collapses in Kano
3 storey building collapses in Kano

Read Also

He said part of the mandate of the committee is to investigate whether building regulations had been followed in erecting the structure, architectural design and the cost of the materials used.

The committee, he said would determine compliance to the building code, and approval granted by the relevant government agencies for the building.

He said the committee would also make other recommendations to forestall future occurrence of the incidence, adding that it was expected to submit its report within one-week.

The commissioner listed members of the committee to include Rabiu Sulaiman-Bichi, as the Chairman, with the Commissioners for Works and Infrastructure, Justice and Environment, Idris Wada, Musa Lawan and Dr Kabir Getso, as members.

Others were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Mansur Ahmed, and representative of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), while representative of the Office of Secretary to the State Government (SSG) would serve as the Secretary.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My number one job is to criticise Peter Obi - Aisha Yesufu

My number one job is to criticise Peter Obi - Aisha Yesufu

Lagos vows to sanction unlicensed traditional medicine practitioners

Lagos vows to sanction unlicensed traditional medicine practitioners

Alleged certificate forgery: PDP asks court to disqualify Gov Abdulrazaq

Alleged certificate forgery: PDP asks court to disqualify Gov Abdulrazaq

2023: Labour Party inaugurates 11-man Diaspora committee

2023: Labour Party inaugurates 11-man Diaspora committee

Troops continue operation in Kaduna, kill 2 bandits

Troops continue operation in Kaduna, kill 2 bandits

Police arrest suspected traffic robber, 2 others in Lagos

Police arrest suspected traffic robber, 2 others in Lagos

Customs hands over 389 parcel of Marijuana to NDLEA in Kebbi

Customs hands over 389 parcel of Marijuana to NDLEA in Kebbi

2023: Presidential candidates to pay N10m for billboards, posters in Kogi

2023: Presidential candidates to pay N10m for billboards, posters in Kogi

Kano Govt constitutes committee to investigate building collapse

Kano Govt constitutes committee to investigate building collapse

Trending

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

BREAKING: FG loses to Abba Kyari in extradition suit

Kashim Shettima at the NBA Conference in Lagos. (PremiumTimes)

Shettima explains why he dressed shabbily to NBA conference

Mr Ahmad AL-Horr, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Qatar in Nigeria.

Qatar woos Nigerian doctors, engineers willing to migrate

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, CEO/Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM). [Twitter/@Ezeakachidozie]

Nigeria warns nationals against travelling to Northern Cyprus