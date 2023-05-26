The sports category has moved to a new website.
Kano Governor-elect declares assets ahead of inauguration

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Governor-elect assured that all the public officials, including political appointees that will serve in his administration, will be mandated to also declare their assets as required by the Law.

Kano State Governor-elect, Malam Abba Yusuf. [Wikipedia]
This is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Kano by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor-elec, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa.

The Governor-elect, who was received by the CCB State Director, Hajia Hadiza Larai Ibrahim, said his earnest declaration of assets is a demonstration of transparency and accountability that will form the bedrock of the incoming administration in Kano State.

He said: ”Today, I have fulfilled the constitutional obligation of declaring my assets before assuming office on May 29.”

The Governor-elect, told his host that public service is a calling: “It is a service to humanity and I am always ready to serve, having won the confidence of the good people of Kano State.”

He declared that the coast is now clear for the journey of restoration of sustainable development in all sectors, where every kobo of the public fund spent will not only be justifiable but accountable in Kano State under his watch.

He assured that all the public officials, including political appointees that will serve in his administration, will be mandated to also declare their assets as required by the Law.

