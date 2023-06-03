Kano Gov orders land developers at Hajj Camp to stop immediately

This is contained in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Malam Bature Dawin-Tofa, on Friday in Kano.

Yusuf gave the directive when he paid an assessment visit to the camp with a view of taking necessary measures of restoring conducive environment for intending pilgrims.

The governor frowned at the deplorable condition of the facility that was meant to serve as a home away from home for intending pilgrims from the state and beyond.

“I became restless because of the premonition I had that the camp is in bad condition and the visit I paid today attested to that and no any right thinking person could believe that this is Hajj camp to accommodate intending pilgrims.

“I am not happy with what is on ground, the immediate past administration in the state had demolished 130 houses, 65 toilets and sold the plots to their cronies.

“And if not because of exigencies of time as uplifting of this year’s pilgrims is about to commence, we would have brought the place back to its normal position.

“It is on view of the above that as the Governor of Kano state, I directed that all land developers at the Hajj camp to stop immediately, otherwise recalcitrants would bear the consequences,” he said.