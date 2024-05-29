ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Kano Emirship: CJN summons judges over conflicting court decisions

Segun Adeyemi

There have been disparities over the rightful traditional ruler of all the Kano Emirates, as two different verdicts have been given in favour of the two parties involved.

Kano Emirate Tussle. [Facebook]
Kano Emirate Tussle. [Facebook]

A situation arose when the Federal High Court in Kano, under the jurisdiction of Justice S. A. Amobeda, issued an order for the removal of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II from the Kofar Kudu Palace, thereby reaffirming the authority of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

According to Channels TV, the order reads, “An order of interim injunction restraining the respondents from inviting, arresting, detaining, threatening, intimidating, harassing the Applicant, or infringing on his rights is hereby granted,” stated Justice Amobeda.

“This order ensures that Emir Aminu Bayero enjoys all rights and privileges accrued to him by virtue of his position.”

Meanwhile, the Kano State High Court, led by Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu, has issued a directive to shield Muhammadu Sunusi and other prominent individuals from possible intimidation by state officials.

This ruling prohibits any disruption of the Emir’s independence and the confiscation of significant emblems of his power, including the dual spear, the Royal Hat of Dabo, and the Ostrich-feathered shoes.

Justice Aliyu said, “An order of interim injunction is granted restraining the Respondents from harassing or intimidating the Applicants or confiscating any symbols of the Emir’s authority.”

“The respondents are ordered to maintain the status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice,” She added.

The contradictory directives have caused considerable uncertainty regarding who holds the legitimate power and safeguarding the emirs in Kano.

The State High Court's matter will be reviewed again on June 13, whereas the Federal High Court has postponed its proceedings to June 4.

Segun Adeyemi

