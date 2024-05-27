ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bayero sent out of palace as court orders him to stop parading himself as Emir

Bayo Wahab

Justice Aliyu gave the five emirs a 48-hour ultimatum to vacate their official residences and palaces.

The dethroned Kano Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero. [Twitter/@amiwanada]
The dethroned Kano Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero. [Twitter/@amiwanada]

Recommended articles

Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu also ordered the Kano State Commissioner of Police to evacuate Bayero from the Nasarawa palace where he currently stays.

The deposed emirs were appointed by the former state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje following the dethronement of Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano in March 2020.

However, upon hearing of exparte application by counsel to the applicants, Barrister Ibrahim Isa Wangida, on Monday, May 27, 2024, Justice Aliyu gave the five emirs a 48-hour ultimatum to vacate their official residences and palaces.

ADVERTISEMENT

The order read, “That an order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th Defendants either by themselves, servants, privies, and or any other persons or officers serving under them or acting in connection with any other person from parading themselves as Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed by the Applicants.

“That an order is hereby granted to the extent that the Commissioner of Police Kano State should immediately take the palace of the Emir of Kano situated being and lying at State Road Kano and evict the 1 Defendant/Respondent from the said palace pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice dated 24 May 2024.

“That an order of this Court is hereby granted restraining the 1st 2nd 3rd 4th & 5th Defendants from parading themselves as Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye in the interest of peace in Kano pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“That an order is hereby made that 1- 5th Defendants be through the office of the Commissioner Police, Kano State who is to ensure immediate implementation of the order of the Hon. Court in the interest of justice.”

The judge fixed 11th June 2024 for the hearing of the motion on notice.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bayero sent out of palace as court orders him to stop parading himself as Emir

Bayero sent out of palace as court orders him to stop parading himself as Emir

Army confirms reopening of Abuja Banex Plaza

Army confirms reopening of Abuja Banex Plaza

Nigeria, Saudi Arabia to revive cargo flight operations - Keyamo

Nigeria, Saudi Arabia to revive cargo flight operations - Keyamo

Nigerians' hope about national carrier crushed as FG suspends Nigeria Air indefinitely

Nigerians' hope about national carrier crushed as FG suspends Nigeria Air indefinitely

Tinubu hasn't renewed our hope - Nigerians assess 1-year anniversary in office

Tinubu hasn't renewed our hope - Nigerians assess 1-year anniversary in office

Why Tinubu must seek Atiku's help, dump IMF policies - Ex-AD sec

Why Tinubu must seek Atiku's help, dump IMF policies - Ex-AD sec

Governor Sanwo-Olu's Project Zero helps 12,000 out-of-school children

Governor Sanwo-Olu's Project Zero helps 12,000 out-of-school children

Criminals keep guns, charms with beggars in Kwara - Commissioner laments

Criminals keep guns, charms with beggars in Kwara - Commissioner laments

Peter Obi calls for children's rights and quality education

Peter Obi calls for children's rights and quality education

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunshine [Family Health Care of Siouxland]

Nigerians should expect 3 days of thunderstorms and sunshine nationwide

President Bola Tinubu mourns President Ebrahim Raisi [Pulse.ng]

He was committed to Iran's development - Tinubu mourns President Raisi's death

Labour to attend minimum wage negotiation meeting, maintains ₦615k demand [LIB]

Labour to attend minimum wage negotiation meeting, maintains ₦615k demand

Tukur Mamu

Court rejects ex-terror negotiator Mamu's transfer request from DSS to prison