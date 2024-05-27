Bayero sent out of palace as court orders him to stop parading himself as Emir

Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu also ordered the Kano State Commissioner of Police to evacuate Bayero from the Nasarawa palace where he currently stays.

The deposed emirs were appointed by the former state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje following the dethronement of Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano in March 2020.

However, upon hearing of exparte application by counsel to the applicants, Barrister Ibrahim Isa Wangida, on Monday, May 27, 2024, Justice Aliyu gave the five emirs a 48-hour ultimatum to vacate their official residences and palaces.

ADVERTISEMENT

The order read, “That an order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th Defendants either by themselves, servants, privies, and or any other persons or officers serving under them or acting in connection with any other person from parading themselves as Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed by the Applicants.

“That an order is hereby granted to the extent that the Commissioner of Police Kano State should immediately take the palace of the Emir of Kano situated being and lying at State Road Kano and evict the 1 Defendant/Respondent from the said palace pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice dated 24 May 2024.

“That an order of this Court is hereby granted restraining the 1st 2nd 3rd 4th & 5th Defendants from parading themselves as Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye in the interest of peace in Kano pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“That an order is hereby made that 1- 5th Defendants be through the office of the Commissioner Police, Kano State who is to ensure immediate implementation of the order of the Hon. Court in the interest of justice.”