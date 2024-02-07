ADVERTISEMENT
Kano NCS generates ₦8.7 billion revenue in January, intensifies smuggling crackdown

News Agency Of Nigeria

The command intercepted 6,830 cartons of Dulux toffee, 42 cartons of milky candy and seven cartons of football milky candy.

The Area Comptroller, Dauda Ibrahim Chana, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Wednesday, that the area command covered Kano State and Jigawa.

He said that the command intercepted 6,830 cartons of Dulux toffee, 42 cartons of milky candy and seven cartons of football milky candy. He added that 17 cartons of Austrian milky candy, one used double-deck generator and one used outdoor unit air conditioner were also intercepted.

The comptroller said that other seized items were: five bags of foreign parboiled rice and 17 bales of second-hand clothes. According to him, the command has introduced more sensitive security measures to prevent all forms of smuggling in the area.

We have already positioned our officers at strategic locations to deal decisively with all those involved in illegal materials.

“The area command has ordered the deployment of officers to border posts in Maigatari, Gumel Local Government area, Jigawa, to intensify efforts at mitigating activities of smugglers.

“The order was also sent to officers at the Jeke outpost in Babura Local Government Area of Jigawa.

“We are battle ready to end smuggling through our various strategies to pave the way for arrest and prosecution of those involved in illegal businesses,” he said.

Chana appealed to traditional rulers and stakeholders, especially those in border areas, for their support in sensitising residents to the negative effects of smuggling on the nation’s economy.

“We have also reached out to youths in the border communities, to assist our field officers with required intelligence that will assist in curbing all forms of smuggling activities.

“The command’s area of coverage is a no-go area for smugglers as competent officers have been stationed at identified illegal smuggling routes to ensure arrests and prosecution of offenders,’’ Chana added.

He also solicited the support of stakeholders in mobilising residents to shun smuggling and embrace the export of local goods.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kano NCS generates ₦8.7 billion revenue in January, intensifies smuggling crackdown

