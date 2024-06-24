ADVERTISEMENT
Kano CP deploys more personnel to contending palaces amid Emirship tussle

News Agency Of Nigeria

The command has reinforced its personnel deployment plans to ensure adequate security and peaceful coexistence in the state.

The outgoing Commissioner of Police, AIG Usaini Gumel, confirmed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Gumel said, “Equipped and armed personnel have been deployed to handle any unforeseen circumstances around the identified areas."

He explained that the deployment aims to prevent security threats and maintain a peaceful atmosphere pending the outcome of the emirship tussle.

AIG Gumel said that the command has reinforced its personnel deployment plans to ensure adequate security and peaceful coexistence in the state.

"Armed personnel have been deployed to provide security at the Kofar Kudu Palace, the residence of Emir Malam Mohammadu Sunusi, and the Nasarawa Mimi Palace, the residence of Emir Aminu Bayero."

The police appeal for public support and urge residents to provide information that could aid in maintaining peace, progress, and political stability.

The command is committed to providing the required security that will enable all residents to pursue their legitimate activities without threats to lives and property.

News Agency Of Nigeria

