Kano anti-graft body recruits Falana to prosecute Ganduje over dollar video.

Falana will be the state government's lead counsel in a suit filed by Ganduje before a Federal High Court in Kano, seeking to stop the anti-graft agency from investigating him.

This was disclosed on Friday, July 21, 2023, by the Commission’s counsel, Usman Fari, who briefed newsmen after the proceeding wherein presiding Justice, A. M. Liman, adjourned the hearing of the suit to July 25.

The adjournment followed an appeal to the court by Ganduje's counsel, Basil Hemba, that the applicant needed more time to respond to the counter-affidavit filed by the commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, while expressing the Commission's readiness to proceed with the court case at the next adjourned date, Fari said learned senior counsel, Falana will lead the team of lawyers thereon.

Pulse Nigeria

According to him, “On 25th July, the learned senior advocate, Femi Falana (SAN) will lead the lawyers on behalf of six respondents. He was engaged by the commission to lead us in the matter and we are very ready to proceed with the case.”

“We are ever ready for the matter,” Fari maintained.

Falana was reportedly billed to arrive in Kano on Friday morning to lead the team out but was prevented by some challenges with his flight.

ADVERTISEMENT

It'd be recalled that Ganduje had filed an ex parte application before the court seeking an “enforcement of his fundamental human rights to a fair hearing, private and family life and to acquire and own property.”

His action followed an invitation by the state anti-graft body for him to appear before it to answer questions in relation to its investigation of a viral video allegedly showing Ganduje stuffing his pockets with wads of American dollars he allegedly received as kickbacks from a contractor.

Joined in the suit were eight respondents which include, Nigeria Police, the Inspector-General of Police, the Commissioner of Police Kano State, State Security Services and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.