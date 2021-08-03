The Senior Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Solomon Saanu, made this known during the unveiling of the show to newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday.

Bonu explained that the state government had partnered with seasonal filmmakers and directors in order to direct the attention of the youth population and engage them productively and intellectually.

He said the development of this initiative was to engage the youths in vibrant projects which would add great value to their future, thereby erasing the tendencies of involvement in negative activities.

The governor's aide noted that the programme would further help curb restiveness and exuberance that was presently ravaging the society.

He said, "In today's society where there are several societal decadence and immoral practices that does not portray the true identity and potentials of our youths.

"The introduction of this programme would help curb restiveness and exuberance that is presently ravaging our society.

"Contrary to the belief in some quarters, the Nigerian youths have the tendencies to excel in their areas of endeavours.

"Young Nigerians are quick to learn and take their learnt trade to the next level.

"The platform is to showcase their innate talents is what many young folks lack and this initiative is making that platform readily available.

"This is because the administration of Governor Babajide Olusola has left no one in doubt about his love for the youth population through the endorsement of several youth-oriented projects and programmes," he said

Bonu said the belief of the governor was that the youth population were the engine room of every vibrant society and as such deserves all the attention it could get.

The aide said the reality show, which complements other youth friendly initiatives already in place in the ministry and across other MDAs, were targeted at reducing poverty.

According to him, the initiative will also generate more employment opportunities, produce vibrant entrepreneurs, encourage team spirit, arouse intellectual debates, and promote brotherliness among the citizenry.

The Project Coordinator, Mr Ralph Nwadike, said the project was initiated to discover talent in the state's tertiary institutions.

Nwadike said the project would discover talents in the university, polytechnic, monotechnic and colleges of education in the state.

He said the project would not only promote the state but it would promote the culture, art and tourism in the state.

Nwadike said the show would be aired on television, cables and the social media, adding that it was a reality show the state government would be proud of in the future.

A seasonal filmmaker, director and producer, Mr Tade Ogidan, said the show was a legacy project that would discover more talents in the state.

Ogidan noted that the Femi Adebayo, Richard Mofe Damijo, Sola Shobowale of this world were discovered from the film industry, adding that this reality show would also raise the new talent in the industry.