Kaduna NLC targets ₦500,000 minimum wage in 2024

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NLC chairman said the Federal Government should fix the nation’s refineries as soon as possible.

Labour leaders champion the protest in Kaduna on Wednesday. [NAN]
Labour leaders champion the protest in Kaduna on Wednesday. [NAN]

Ayuba Sulaiman, the NLC Chairman, Kaduna Council, said this on Wednesday while addressing newsmen during demonstration over removal of fuel subsidy without adequate palliative measures.

“The minimum we can manage as salary increment is 200, 000 for a start.

“For the first quarter of 2024 we can then seek for review of minimum wage where we can bear with the Government on increment to 500, 000 minimum,” he told newsmen.

He said because of the legal circumstances around minimum wage increase the NLC in Kaduna State was not seek minimum wage but merely wants increases in the salary of its members.

Sulaiman explained that minimum wage increment comes from a law, which is subjected to review after five years, notion that the last was in 2019 and therefore not time to talk about the review.

He said the present NLC in Kaduna was demanding reversal of the pump price of petroleum to 185 naira

We have agreed and entered negotiation that the pump price be reversed back to 185.

“The reason is because the court of the Federal Government has ordered the NLC not to go take strike actions.

“They said we should maintain status quo and the status quo before now is we (Nigerians) buying PMS at 185, so we will maintain it as pronounced by the court.

“The status quo is not 540 or 617. The cabals want us to buy fuel at 1000 before end of the year, that is their plans and we will not agree to that,” Sulaiman said.

“If we can refine our crude oil in the country, we don’t need to pay any demurrage, we wouldn’t need dollars again or any parallel markets.

“We have colleagues working in the refineries, they should be revived, our colleagues should not be left redundant.

“The Government should use the funds it is planning to borrow from the World Bank to revive the refineries,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

