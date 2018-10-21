Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris, has deployed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 7, Taiwo Lakanu, to lead a police intervention force to Kaduna to ensure that normalcy return to the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 55 people were killed on Oct. 18 crisis at Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

NAN also reports that a similar crisis in February left more than 10 people dead in Kasuwan Magani, while 65 suspects involved in the crisis were arraigned in court but the case is still ongoing.

Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, the Force Public Relations Officer, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the violence on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that the police deployed included four Police Mobile Force (PMF) units, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Conventional policemen, Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS), Intellegemce Response Team (IRT) and Technical Intelligence (TIU) among others.

Moshood said that the operations would cover the entire Kasuwan Magani and its environs and other flash spots in the state.

“The intervention force will be working in synergy with the Kaduna state police command to ensure that peace and normalcy returns to the area.

“To achieve success, the force will be proactive and strict in the enforcement of its mandate, police standard operations procedures and rules of engament,” he said.

He said that the force would carry out a 24 hours surveillance and patrol, stop and search, continuous raid of identified criminal hideouts and black spots.

The spokesman said that operation would cover communities, towns, villages, vulnerable points, government and private infrastructure.

He enjoined traditional rulers, religious leaders, politicians, parents and guardians to support the police in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Moshood said that 22 suspects directly involved in violence have been arrested and are in police custody assisting the police in the investigation.

The spokesman said that some prominent personalities kidnapped during the violence have also been rescued and reunited with their families.