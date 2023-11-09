Kaduna FRSC records 522 road crashes during ember months in 3 years

The Zonal Commanding Officer of FRSC in Kaduna, ACM Godwin Omiko, disclosed this at the occasion of the zone’s ember months sensitisation campaign on Wednesday in Kaduna. The theme of the year’s campaign is ‘’Speed thrills but kills: Drive responsibly and avoid overloading’’.

Omiko said that during the ember months period in Kaduna State alone in 2021, FRSC recorded 209 RTC cases involving 1645, with 777 injured while 147 persons were killed. In 2022, he said, they recorded 226 RTC cases involving 1,912, with 828 injured and 160 persons killed.

Omiko added that in 2023, they also recorded 87 crashes which involved 697 persons, with 291 injured and 66 persons killed. He said that the major causes of the crashes attributed were speeding, overloading, driver fatigue, driving under the influence of drugs and other hard substances.

“Speeding and other traffic infractions directly cause serious injuries and high fatality every year and it is important that we continue to educate ourselves about the inherent dangers of speeding, to encourage safer and more responsible driving.

“Adherence to traffic rules and regulations by road users is an important factor in reducing the frequency of the rate of occurrence of road traffic crashes on our highways,” Omiko said.

Speaking further, the ZCO stressed the impact of RTCs, adding, “it is devastating to families, households, individuals and the society at large.”

He, therefore, said the 2023 campaign was focused on massive public education, enlightenment and sensitization programmes tailored towards educating the motoring public on the dangers of the infractions and the need for compliance with safety and traffic laws.

Omiko stated, “As the first in series of our campaigns, we invited students from Kaduna State University and Kaduna State Polytechnic.

“Because we believe by taking our campaign to the grassroots this category of people will help to remind their parents, friends, family members and wards on the need to comply with traffic regulations when going out or travelling.

“The Sector and Unit Commands have also been mandated to take these campaigns to garages, parks, churches, mosques, associations, markets and community development meetings.”

He urged drivers and passengers to always adhere to traffic rules and regulations while also ensuring monitoring of their vehicles state regularly. Earlier, the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Hadiza Balare, said the event held significant importance in striving to create safer and more responsible driving culture in Nigeria.

Balarabe, represented by her Deputy Chief of Staff, James Kinyep, added that the theme of the campaign served as a powerful reminder of the dangers associated with reckless driving and overloading vehicles, particularly in the ember months when road traffic tends to increase.

She said that the administration of Gov Uba Sani held road safety and well-being of its citizens in high esteem.

“As we all know, road safety is a shared responsibility, and events like this provide us with an opportunity to come together as stakeholders to learn, to raise awareness and to take concrete steps towards a safer road environment.

“Let us also remember that road safety goes beyond individual actions. It requires a collective commitment to responsible driving, adherence to traffic rules and regulations, and a culture of respect and consideration for fellow road users.

“By driving responsibly, we are not only protecting ourselves but also safeguarding the lives of others, including our loved ones,” Balarabe noted.