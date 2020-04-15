Dr Amina Baloni, the Commissioner for Health, said in a statement that the patient had recovered from the disease for which he had early tested positive.

“I am pleased to share the good news that a COVID-19 patient has been discharged from the Infectious Disease Centre (IDC).

“Following treatment at the isolation centre, the patient has recovered.

“This has been confirmed by two consecutive negative results, the second of which came on Tuesday, April 14,’’ Baloni said.

She said the state government was looking forward to the recovery and discharge of the other five patients.

“The ministry wishes to acknowledge the dedicated contributions of our teams that are contributing to our collective COVID-19 efforts.

“We also wish to pay tribute to the medical professionals at the Infectious Disease Centre for the successful management of these patients.

“The ministry wishes to remind residents of Kaduna State that it is safer and cheaper to observe preventive measures than to treat COVID-19.

“Citizens must wash their hands regularly with soap and water and observe social distancing.

“They are also advised to avoid large gatherings and stay at home, except where it is absolutely necessary to go out.

“Wherever they are, they should also practise respiratory hygiene,’’ the commissioner said.