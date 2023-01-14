Judge regains freedom, as Police kill 2 kidnappers in Edo

He said that the victims were rescued by a combined team of policemen, military, vigilance groups, hunters and the state security outfit which stormed Scorpion Hills in Egbisi forest in the state.

According to Nwabuzor, the victims were rescued on Thursday, during which two of the kidnappers were killed and forty-nine rounds of AK 47 live ammunition recovered.

“Sadly, DSP Michael Adams, who was attached to the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit of the Command, fell unwell and died within a short period after the operation,” he added.