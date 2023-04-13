Journalists barred from entering building collapse site in Banana Island

The building located at First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, came down on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, around 3 pm.

But efforts to access the estate by journalists on Thursday, April 13, 2023, have proved abortive as the leadership of the state stopped them from entering the site of the collapsed building.

Arise TV correspondent at the estate, Oba Adeoye reported that the leadership of the estate gave no cogent reason as to why reporters are not allowed to get into the estate to ascertain the situation of things at the site.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, one of the executives of the estate who spoke to the journalists waiting at the entrance of the estate told them that they can’t go beyond the estate gate.

“We’ve not been given any cogent reason why we’ve not been allowed to go inside the estate to see things for ourselves first hand”, he reported.

Meanwhile, the Lagos state ministry of physical planning and urban development in a statement has said that no causality was recorded in the incident.

Also, the National Emergency Agency (NEMA) and the Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA) have both maintained that no casualty was recorded in the incident.

However, while journalists are kept waiting outside, rescue operations by LASEMA and NEMA and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) are ongoing in the estate.