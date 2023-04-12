The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UPDATED: 7-storey building collapses at Banana Island in Lagos

Nurudeen Shotayo

NEMA said the building was under construction and some workers are trapped inside.

7-storey building collapses at Banana Island in Lagos.
7-storey building collapses at Banana Island in Lagos.

Recommended articles

The incident occurred around past 3pm when the building under construction caved in after some of the construction workers had closed for the day.

However, confirming the incident, the Lagos Territorial Coordinator National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, told the News Agency of Nigeria that workers were trapped under the rubble.

He said all the emergency agencies were on their way to the scene of the incident. to commence rescue efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

A terse statement issued by the agency also stated that, “A report of a storey building under construction was just received at Banana Island. Workers trapped. We are mobilising to respond.

In its reaction, the Lagos state ministry of physical planning and urban development said a few people sustained injuries and no fatality was recorded.

This was contained in a statement issued by the ministry’s deputy director of Public Affairs, Mukaila Sanusi, who said the Commissioner of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, had gone to the site for on the spot assessment.

The statement read: “A few who sustained injuries are being treated. There is no fatality. This unfortunate incident happened while casting was being done.

“The commissioner for physical planning and urban development, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins was immediately on site to assess the situation and flag off the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We ask members of the public to remain calm and expect further information from the ministry as we know more.

Pulse reports that incidents of building collapse have become a frequent occurrence in the Lagos metropolis. On November 1, 2021, a 21-storey building located on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi collapsed while still under construction by Fourscore Homes.

The incident recorded 46 fatalities, including the owner of Fourscore Homes, Femi Osibona, while 15 others were rescued.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Diri picks PDP ticket to seek second tenure in Bayelsa

Gov Diri picks PDP ticket to seek second tenure in Bayelsa

Court nullifies APC delegates list ahead of Kogi governorship primary

Court nullifies APC delegates list ahead of Kogi governorship primary

PDP selects National Secretary Anyanwu as Imo gov candidate

PDP selects National Secretary Anyanwu as Imo gov candidate

FG approves ₦6.3bn for Third Mainland Bridge maintenance

FG approves ₦6.3bn for Third Mainland Bridge maintenance

FEC approves N495m for installation of railway scanners

FEC approves N495m for installation of railway scanners

APC adopts direct primaries for Kogi Governorship primary

APC adopts direct primaries for Kogi Governorship primary

UPDATED: 7-storey building collapses at Banana Island in Lagos

UPDATED: 7-storey building collapses at Banana Island in Lagos

I love my people but everyone is very corrupt - Adesanya speaks about Nigeria

I love my people but everyone is very corrupt - Adesanya speaks about Nigeria

There's something suspicious - Sowore reacts to Obi's detainment in UK

There's something suspicious - Sowore reacts to Obi's detainment in UK

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk set for mega heavyweight showdown

Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk set for mega heavyweight showdown

5 Chelsea players that could end Real Madrid's Champions League dream

5 Chelsea players that could end Real Madrid's Champions League dream

Why Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to retire in 2020

Why Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to retire in 2020

Israel Adesanya explains tactics to defeat Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya explains tactics to defeat Alex Pereira

Osimhen injury: Simeone out a blessing in disguise, Raspadori the right call

Osimhen injury: Simeone out a blessing in disguise, Raspadori the right call

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo's coach sacked after dressing room confrontation

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo's coach sacked after dressing room confrontation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UK stops considering Nigerian health workers for recruitment (BusinessDay)

UK will no longer consider Nigerian health workers for recruitment

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh. (Premium Times)

Apologise or face legal action, CAN threatens Peak Milk over Easter advert

Peak Milk apologises to Nigerian christians.

It won’t happen again —  Peak Milk apologises to CAN over ‘offensive’ Easter advert

Nigerian-medical-doctor [Daily Post]

Bill to keep Nigerian doctors in the country passes second reading