UPDATED: 7-storey building collapses at Banana Island in Lagos

The incident occurred around past 3pm when the building under construction caved in after some of the construction workers had closed for the day.

However, confirming the incident, the Lagos Territorial Coordinator National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, told the News Agency of Nigeria that workers were trapped under the rubble.

He said all the emergency agencies were on their way to the scene of the incident. to commence rescue efforts.

A terse statement issued by the agency also stated that, “A report of a storey building under construction was just received at Banana Island. Workers trapped. We are mobilising to respond.”

In its reaction, the Lagos state ministry of physical planning and urban development said a few people sustained injuries and no fatality was recorded.

This was contained in a statement issued by the ministry’s deputy director of Public Affairs, Mukaila Sanusi, who said the Commissioner of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, had gone to the site for on the spot assessment.

The statement read: “A few who sustained injuries are being treated. There is no fatality. This unfortunate incident happened while casting was being done.

“The commissioner for physical planning and urban development, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins was immediately on site to assess the situation and flag off the investigation.

“We ask members of the public to remain calm and expect further information from the ministry as we know more.”

Pulse reports that incidents of building collapse have become a frequent occurrence in the Lagos metropolis. On November 1, 2021, a 21-storey building located on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi collapsed while still under construction by Fourscore Homes.