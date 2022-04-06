Jonathan escapes death, as aides die in road accident in Abuja

The incident happened on Wednesday April 6, 2022.

Although details around the incident are still sketchy at press time, Daily Trust reported that the accident occured when Jonathan was heading for his Abuja residence from the Airport.

Also, the former president's media aide has confirmed the incident, adding that a statement will be issued soon to that effect.

However, Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has already commented on the development saying, “This story comes across with a rude shock. We thank God for sparing the life of President @GEJonathan. But it is heart wrenching that he lost two of his aides to the auto accident.

“I console the immediate families of the deceased as well as President Jonathan. May the souls of the departed Rest In Peace.”