President Jonathan blamed for bringing about recession while in power

President Jonathan has received bashing for his role allowing corruption to blossom while he was in power.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jonathan has been criticized for leaving out the flaws of his administration in his book titled "My Transition Hours".

(Constative)

The former president of Nigeria Goodluck Jonathan has been blamed for bringing about recession while in power.

Jonathan lost an opportunity to retain power at the 2015 presidential poll after losing to the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari who blames him for mismanagement and a declining economy.

Buhari makes his thoughts known in a statement released through Mr Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity.

On Tuesday, November 20, 2018, President Jonathan launches a book "My Transition Hours" which mirrors his past exploits in government.

"As evidenced from a fleeting look at the book, the former President had nothing to say about his own achievements. If there was a recession, and yes we had a moment in it, was it due to one year of President Buhari’s government?

"In his efforts to blame everyone but himself for his failures, Dr Jonathan heaped the blame for the predictable economic recession on President Buhari, ignoring the seeds sown under him through mismanagement and the process set in firm roots for the decline of the economy. Evidently, he did nothing to avert the situation,"  says Shehu in a report by Punch News.

ALSO READ: President Jonathan marked as "Nigeria’s worst political mistake"

Earlier, Buhari's Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, described Jonathan's text "My Transition Hours" as one filled with hate speech.

Ahmad took to Twitter (@BashirAhmaad) on Friday, November 23, to express his disappointment with the content of the book.

"Was reading that newly released book last night before I slept, the book is full of hate speech. The author 'entirely' insulted a particular part of this country, forgetting that millions from that part supported and voted for him. Many are still standing with him. Too bad!"

Author

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A alte music enthusiast seeking positive social change. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

