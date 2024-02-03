ADVERTISEMENT
Jigawa govt to spend ₦1.4b on renovation of mosques, graveyards

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the commissioner, the ₦1.4 billion is for 2023 Constituency Projects.

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi. [Twitter:@u_danmodi]

The sum will also be used for the fencing of graveyards in 30 constituencies across the state.

Sagir Musa, the Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sport and Culture, told newsmen in Dutse that the money was approved by the State Executive Council.

He added that part of the money would be used to construct palaces of District Heads.

