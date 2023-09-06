Jigawa govt to revamp Maigatari Export Processing Zone (EPZ) - Gov. Namadi

Gov. Umar Namadi stated this while interacting with journalists in Dutse on Wednesday. He said the EPZ located in border town of Maigatari in Maigatari Local Government Area of the state would be in collaboration with Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA).

The governor said the state government and NEPZA had reached an agreement on revamping the Maigatari EPZ when he visited the Managing Director of the agency, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba. According to him, reinvigoration of the facility will boost the state revenue base.

Namadi said the facility, when revamped, would fast track economic development and job opportunities to the teeming youths, adding that officials of the NEPZA had visited the state to concretise plans to revive it. Namadi expressed optimism that the EPZ would begin operations before the end of 2023 or early next year.

He said that over 50 companies have indicated interest to invest in the state, out of which 19 had contacted the state Investment Promotion Agency (Jigawainvest). The governor further revealed that plans were underway to revitalise the state owned Galaxy Backbone situated in Dutse, to enhance IGR generation through ICT.

“To revatalise this Galaxy Backbone, we’ve appointed managing director and technical adviser with a view to bringing it back to operation.