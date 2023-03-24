Jigawa govt reduces working hours by 2 hours because of Ramadan

The state government announced the development in a statement signed by the State Head of the Civil Service, Hussaini Kila.

According to the statement, instead of closing at 5 pm, civil servants in the state will now report to the office at 9 am and close by 3 pm between Mondays and Thursdays.

It is further stated that “workers would report to work on Fridays by 9 am and close by 1 pm as usual”.

The gesture is to allow civil servants to prepare for their Ramadan break and also to have more time to observe their spiritual activities during the period.

The state government, however, hoped that government officials in the state would use the period to pray for God’s guidance and blessings for the state.

“It is also hoped that civil servants would use the fasting period to pray for the peace and economic prosperity of the state and Nigeria at large”, the statement read.

Similarly, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has urged Muslims to use the holy month of Ramadan to pray for peace in Nigeria and Lagos State in particular.