Jigawa govt reduces working hours by 2 hours because of Ramadan

Bayo Wahab

This according to the state government is to allow civil servants to prepare for their Ramadan break and also to have more time to observe their spiritual activities during the period.

Jigawa State Governor, Mohammad Badaru Abubakar. (Premium Times)
The state government announced the development in a statement signed by the State Head of the Civil Service, Hussaini Kila.

According to the statement, instead of closing at 5 pm, civil servants in the state will now report to the office at 9 am and close by 3 pm between Mondays and Thursdays.

It is further stated that “workers would report to work on Fridays by 9 am and close by 1 pm as usual”.

The state government, however, hoped that government officials in the state would use the period to pray for God’s guidance and blessings for the state.

“It is also hoped that civil servants would use the fasting period to pray for the peace and economic prosperity of the state and Nigeria at large”, the statement read.

Similarly, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has urged Muslims to use the holy month of Ramadan to pray for peace in Nigeria and Lagos State in particular.

The governor in a statement on Thursday implored Muslims, as well as Christians and other religious groups to demonstrate love, tolerance, empathy, compassion and peaceful coexistence in the month of Ramadan, which coincided with the Church Lenten fasting season.

