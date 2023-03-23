ADVERTISEMENT
Sanwo-Olu urges Muslims to pray for Nigeria during Ramadan

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sanwo-Olu implored Muslims, as well as Christians and other religious groups to demonstrate love; tolerance; empathy; compassion; and peaceful coexistence.

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. (Punch)
Sanwo-Olu gave the advice in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, as he felicitated Muslim faithful across the country, especially in Lagos State on the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan.

He said that the Ramadan period should be used to exhibit the best virtues that Islam thought.

Sanwo-Olu implored Muslims, as well as Christians and other religious groups to demonstrate love; tolerance; empathy; compassion; and peaceful coexistence in the month of Ramadan, which coincided with the Church Lenten fasting season.

"I want to congratulate Muslim faithful across the world, especially in Nigeria, and Lagos in particular on the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan.

"As we begin this holy month today, I pray that Almighty Allah will grant us good health and strength to observe the fasting and other acts of worship associated with it.

"I want to also urge Muslims and Christians as well as other religious denominations to avail themselves of the teachings and serenity that the fasting season affords to cleanse their hearts, enrich their souls with virtues, and dedicate themselves to the good of humanity and the development of Lagos State and Nigeria.

"Let us also use this period to commit ourselves, our dear Lagos State, and our country to serious prayers for peace, development and growth as we prepare for the May 29 handing-over ceremony at the federal and state levels.

"We should also pray for continuous peaceful coexistence among all ethnic and religious groups in our state,” he said.

