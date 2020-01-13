President Muhammadu Buhari’s photographer daughter, Hanan, says she can’t wait for her next project.

Hanan has dominated the news cycle for 72 hours and counting, after one of the nation’s presidential jets was made available for her private use to Bauchi.

Amidst outrage from tax paying Nigerians and the opposition PDP, the presidency had come out to defend Hanan, saying handing her the jet for her photography gig followed due process.

To rub it all in, First Lady Aisha Buhari uploaded a Bauchi Durbar video collage of Hanan waving from the jet, across all her social media pages on Monday, January 13.

One of Mrs. Buhari’s followers, Rukkayah Suleiman, had stated, “It is so beautiful Hanan Buhari. Your love for culture is what makes your culture unique and beautiful. Telling our story our own way. Masha Allah Tabaraka Allah. I’m excited and looking forward to the next one.”

Responding, Hanan said, “Thank you. Insha Allah I also can’t wait.”

Jet heeled lifestyle

President Buhari, who rode to power twice in succession on the back of a promise to sell off some of the planes in the presidential fleet and run a leaner, prudent government, has been heavily criticized for doing the opposite.

It costs about N8.5bn to maintain the aircraft in the presidential fleet annually.