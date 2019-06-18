Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega, has denied a recent comment attributed to him on the controversial topic of the commission's server.

INEC's current chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, has faced public backlash over claims that the commission does not have a server where it electronically collated results for the 2019 presidential election.

The commission crowned President Muhammadu Buhari winner of the February 23 election with 15,191,847 of the total votes cast while his main opponent, Atiku Abubakar, gained 11,262,978 votes.

However, in a petition filed before the tribunal, Atiku and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claimed that he actually won the election with 1.6 million more votes than Buhari according to an internal compilation of results he claimed was obtained from INEC's server.

Since the petition was filed before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, INEC has relentlessly denied that it has a server where results were transmitted.

While filing its response before the tribunal on April 11, INEC accused Atiku and the PDP of producing fake election results to prove their case.

"INEC specifically denies the existence of electronic transmission of results and it is unknown to the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended)," the commission noted in its response.

The commission's position has attracted widespread backlash from the public, a situation worsened by a recent comment that surfaced online and was attributed to Jega who allegedly said there was a functional server during his time as chairman.

"INEC server exist and it is functional. Let’s call a spade a spade. I was once INEC chairman and results were transmitted electronically during my time," he had been reported to have said in a comment posted on many social media accounts.

However, Jega, who was chairman between 2010 and 2015, has described the comment as false, stating categorically that there was no electronic transmission of result during his time.

He further noted that electronic transmission is illegal under the nation's current laws.

"This is another lie mischievously attributed to me. I never said this. Besides, INEC during my time did not do electronic transmission of results. Under our current electoral laws, it is illegal to do so.

"I am at a loss as to why some reckless people go the extra mile to attribute things to me, which I have never said. I have never said this. It is a repugnant lie," he told Premium Times.

During the last hearing on Thursday, June 13, Atiku and the PDP filed a motion before the tribunal seeking access to inspect the server, electronic gadgets and other election materials used by INEC.

The tribunal reserved ruling on the motion and adjourned further proceedings until June 24.