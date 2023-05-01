JAMB will start releasing 2023 UTME results from Tuesday

The exam body made this known in the minutes of its emergency management meeting over the weekend.

In the minutes, the board said the delay in the release of results was to ensure that all necessary screenings were concluded.

“The Board would be releasing the results of candidates, who have taken the examination so far on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023. The Board had delayed the release to ensure that all necessary screening are concluded besides ensuring that the mean and standard deviation are reasonably obtained before releasing these results.

“As candidates check their results on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023, those who sat the examination but had challenges without being aware of such, would not see their results but would instead see their notification for rescheduled examination,” the minute read.

The exam body also plans to conduct a mop-up exam for three categories of candidates who could not sit for the exam within their scheduled time

“All candidates, who could not sit the 2023 UTME within their scheduled time owing to no fault of theirs, would be rescheduled to take the examination on Saturday, 6th May, 2023.

“Candidates under these categories are principally those who were verified at their centres but could not sit the examination; those who could not be biometrically verified, and those with mismatched data,” JAMB said.