1.6 million candidates to sit for 2023 UTME
The 2023 UTME will be written at over 700 centres across the country.
Recommended articles
The exam, which started on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, will come to an end on Friday, May 12, 2023.
The exam earlier scheduled to commence on April 29 will be written at over 700 centres across the country.
Explaining why the 2023 UTME was rescheduled, the exam body recently said the adjustment in the date was to accommodate some other critical national assignments.
ADVERTISEMENT
Details later…
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Energy poverty has to be tackled headlong — Osinbajo
Lagos PDP suspends chairman, deputy; constitutes 7-man disciplinary committee
Femi Fani-Kayode endorses Orji Uzor Kalu for senate presidency
FG woos Indian investors with land
1.6 million candidates to sit for 2023 UTME
Guinean Ambassador reveals details behind viral Tinubu helicopter video
JAMB begins 2023 UTME as candidates express satisfaction with process
Southeast group hails Tinubu’s return, tasks him on inclusiveness
US President Biden to run for 2nd term
Pulse Sports
Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster
Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt
Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents
Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play
Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why
Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix
ADVERTISEMENT