
1.6 million candidates to sit for 2023 UTME

Bayo Wahab

The 2023 UTME will be written at over 700 centres across the country.

A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) [thenationonlineng]

The exam, which started on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, will come to an end on Friday, May 12, 2023.

The exam earlier scheduled to commence on April 29 will be written at over 700 centres across the country.

Explaining why the 2023 UTME was rescheduled, the exam body recently said the adjustment in the date was to accommodate some other critical national assignments.

Details later…

