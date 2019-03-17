The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that only candidate that undergo biometric verification would be allowed to write the 2019 UTME.

The board said this in its Vol. 1, No 11 weekly Bulletin on Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Abuja.

Earlier in March, the board said it would not rescind its decision on the use of biometrics in the conduct of the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to JAMB, biometric verification will be the only mode of admittance of candidates into its examination centres nationwide.

‘’There is no other attendance register apart from the biometric verification. It will also serve as the attendance register during the examination, as photo albums will only carry pictures with no marking points for either present or absent.

“All examination officials, including security agents, are to ensure compliance with all guidelines, rules and regulations on the examination as strict adherence to the guide on compulsory biometric verification of every candidate is required,” the board said.

The Biometrics Verification Machine (BVM) was said to have been introduced by the board in an attempt to get rid of the numerous forms of examination malpractice.

Meanwhile, JAMB had listed all the items candidates should not bring into the examination halls. Such items as watches, pen or Biro, mobile phones or similar electronic device, books, calculators, smart eye lenses, ear pieces, recorders and jewelry have been prohibited.

Others are key holders, ATM cards, erasers, Bluetooth devices, microphones among others, while adding also that spy reading glasses must be scrutinized.