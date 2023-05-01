The sports category has moved to a new website.

JAMB reschedules 2023 UTME for outstanding candidates for May 6

News Agency Of Nigeria

Benjamin said on the first day of the UTME, a number of candidates in some centres could not sit the examination as well as in some centres in subsequent days due to diverse reasons.

Candidates writing UTME at a CBT centre
Candidates writing UTME at a CBT centre

This is contained in a statement by the board’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja on Monday.

Benjamin said candidates under these categories were those who were verified at their centres but could not sit the examination, those who could not be biometrically verified, and those with mismatched data.

”You will recall that the Board scheduled the conduct of the 2023 UTME from April 25 to May 2.

”It is equally noteworthy that the Board had informed Nigerians that it would be using some novel innovative methods in conducting the exercise with the aim of completely arresting incidences of examination infractions.

” This has been largely achieved as the exercise recorded the lowest reported cases of infractions but with equally emerging challenges on account of human negligence which led to some candidates not being able to sit the examination on the first day.

”This notwithstanding, out of the 1,586,765 candidates that indicated interest in sitting the examination, only 80,166 are now outstanding,” he said.

He added that though a reasonable number of them had been rescheduled and had taken the examination, some were yet to take their examination.

”As part of the decisions reached at the end of an emergency management meeting held on April 30, the Board has fixed Saturday, May 6, for all categories of candidates who have not sat their examination,” he added.

He listed the categories of candidates scheduled to take the examinations as unverified candidates, those at Beautiful Beginning CBT centre, Apo and candidates with data mismatch.

Others he said were candidates rescheduled to take the examination on April 27 but could not receive the notification slip and candidates in centres with reduced capacity.

He also said that the Board would be releasing the results of candidates, who had taken the examinations on May 2.

He, however, said the Board had delayed the release of examination to ensure that all necessary screening were concluded while also ensuring that the mean and standard deviation were reasonably obtained before releasing the results.

”As candidates check their results on Tuesday, May 2, those who sat the examination but had challenges without being aware of such, would not see their results but would instead see their notification for rescheduled examination.

”Consequently, all candidates who sat the examination are urged to check their results on or before Thursday, May 8.

News Agency Of Nigeria



