JAMB releases 2022 UTME results; here is how to check

JAMB has released results of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) [thenationonlineng]
In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, Dr Fabian Benjamin, Head, Public Affairs and Protocol in JAMB advised candidates to send UTMERESULT in one word to 55019 to have their results checked.

He stated that JAMB had not uploaded the results to its website for obvious reasons; hence candidates could check their results using the SMS code.

“To check the 2022 UTME result, all a candidate needs to do is to simply send UTMERESULT to 55019 using the same phone number that he or she used for registration.

“The result will be sent as a response to the candidate’s text message. This is the only process of checking the 2022 UTME results for now as the board has not uploaded it on its website for obvious reasons.

“In addition, candidates are forewarned that they would, as usual, receive all kinds of messages from desperate fraudsters on how to check their results different from the aforementioned one.

“Hence, JAMB urges all candidates to ignore all such messages on how to check their 2022 UTME results as they are all products of deceit aimed at misleading them,’’’ he stated.

Benjamin stressed that JAMB adopted the user-friendly and simplified process of checking UTME results through the use of SMS to adhere to the ease of doing business protocol of the government.

He added that the process was simplified to preclude the unconscionable exploitation of candidates by shylock business centres and cyber cafes which often took advantage of hapless candidates.

The 2022 UTME began on May 6 and ended on May 16.

