An anonymous official of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that the Board may be forced to cancel half of the 2019 UTME results in some states because of the massive cheating recorded during the exam.

The JAMB official who spoke to Premium Times said all parts of the country took part in cheating.

Speaking about the manner with which candidates cheated during the exam that held between April 11 and 18, the official said the “fearless display of fraudulent tactics by some individuals including parents and centre owners,” would leave many people dumbfounded, Premium Times reports.

The source also said at least 50 percent of centers in some states would likely have their results cancelled.

“Those people, I trembled when I saw the magnitude of malpractice they perpetrated, in spite of the technological measures JAMB took. I don’t know what we can do again,”

“If you look at the CCTV camera recordings, you would now wonder whether these people thought we were just joking when we insisted on installation of CCTV cameras. I am sure they didn’t believe us because anybody that had believed us would not have tried what they tried in those places,” he said.

JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin has also confirmed the large scale exams fraud during the 2019 UTME saying the board would not stereotype any particular region.

It would be recalled that JAMB recently explained why the 2019 UTME results have not been released.

In April, the exam body explained that some candidates who wrote the exam engaged in massive fraud and impersonation.

Meanwhile, JAMB has advised all candidates to ignore rumours about the release of 2019 UTME results.

The Board also advised candidates to ignore calls from any source claiming to have access to the Board’s classified information.