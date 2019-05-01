The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has advised all candidates who sat for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to ignore reports that their results have been released.

The exam body in a series of tweets on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, the results are being delayed to ensure no candidate involved in any form of examination malpractice is allowed to go unpunished.

The exam body also advised candidates to guard their profile codes, registration details as well as messages and calls from any source claiming to have access to the Board’s classified information.

Recall that JAMB recently assured candidates of the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) that results would be ready from April 29.

The Board’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Bwari.