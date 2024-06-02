ADVERTISEMENT
It's wrong to say the Yoruba tribe hates Igbo people - Peter Obi

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi said it's high time Nigerians united and spoke with one voice against misgovernance and bad leadership.

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi [Twitter:Obi]
Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi [Twitter:Obi]

The former Anambra State Governor disclosed this at an event organised to celebrate heroes of the 2023 election by the Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy (NACJD) in Abuja on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

He was presented the 2024 Courageous Citizen Award while former President Olusegun Obasanjo; a leader of the Pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebajo; Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Rev. Matthew Kukah were given special recognition in other categories.

Represented by the Labour Party governorship aspirant in Anambra, Valentine Ozigbo, Obi also debunked the notion that his participation in the 2023 general elections was a Christian or Igbo project.

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi [Facebook]
Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

He noted that the massive turnout of voters for the exercise was proof that most Nigerians were tired of the Old Order and hoped to see a new Nigeria.

The Labour Party national leader said it's high time Nigerians united and spoke with one voice against misgovernance and bad leadership.

“It was a time Nigerians united and spoke with one voice regardless of tribe, tongue or religion. The 2023 election wasn’t a Christian or Igbo project.

“It was a Nigerian project. I saw our legends and elder statesmen come together for the first time. I was glad to see people like former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and others stand their ground.

“I am saying this to correct the impression that the Yoruba hate Igbo people. There is nothing like that. Too numerous people from different ethnicities thronged the pit to show their support. A lot of people made certain sacrifices because we just wanted to say ‘Enough is enough’ in Nigeria. Imagine those who had lost their lives for the cause of a new Nigeria,” he said.

Obi recently sparked speculations of a potential return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after meeting with chieftains of the party, including former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

